All utilities included! Free WIFI ! Free lawn. $395 downstairs bed. Each Or share spacious upstairs bed with its own 1/2 bath for only $295. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312923 Property Id 312923
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5904259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have any available units?
2141 W Wayne St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lima, OH.
What amenities does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have?
Some of 2141 W Wayne St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 W Wayne St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2141 W Wayne St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.