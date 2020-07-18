All apartments in Lima
Find more places like 2141 W Wayne St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lima, OH
/
2141 W Wayne St 4
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

2141 W Wayne St 4

2141 West Wayne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2141 West Wayne Street, Lima, OH 45805

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
UNOH (2min. away) Great neighborhood ! Nice home! - Property Id: 312923

All utilities included!
Free WIFI !
Free lawn.
$395 downstairs bed. Each
Or share spacious upstairs bed with its own 1/2 bath for only $295.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312923
Property Id 312923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have any available units?
2141 W Wayne St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lima, OH.
What amenities does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have?
Some of 2141 W Wayne St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 W Wayne St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2141 W Wayne St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 W Wayne St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2141 W Wayne St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lima.
Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 offer parking?
No, 2141 W Wayne St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 W Wayne St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have a pool?
No, 2141 W Wayne St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have accessible units?
No, 2141 W Wayne St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 W Wayne St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 W Wayne St 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 W Wayne St 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Lake Village
1741 Lucille Dr
Lima, OH 45801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Findlay, OHBowling Green, OH
Sidney, OHTipp City, OH
Troy, OHGreenville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus
The University of Findlay