All apartments in Lima
Find more places like 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lima, OH
/
140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:02 AM

140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished

140 North Jameson Avenue · (419) 604-0203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

140 North Jameson Avenue, Lima, OH 45805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully furnished one bedroom apartment in fully secured, quiet building only one block West of St. Rita's hospital. The majority of tenants are professionals in the area who are on shorter term contracts.
Month-to-Month leases available. Tenant pays electric, Landlord provides water, sewer, and high speed wifi.
Coin laundry in the building. Covered parking is first come; first served.
Renovations are complete on our 1 bedroom apartments. Enjoy secure, easy living in this fully appointed unit that includes high speed WIFI. Dishwasher, range, and refrigerator in the kitchen, large living room and large bedroom. Lots of natural light and new laminate flooring throughout.
Fully electronically secured building includes on site laundry and securable storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished have any available units?
140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished have?
Some of 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished currently offering any rent specials?
140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished pet-friendly?
No, 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lima.
Does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished offer parking?
Yes, 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished does offer parking.
Does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished have a pool?
No, 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished does not have a pool.
Does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished have accessible units?
No, 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Lake Village
1741 Lucille Dr
Lima, OH 45801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Findlay, OHSidney, OH
Tipp City, OHGreenville, OH
Troy, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Findlay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity