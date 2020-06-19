All apartments in Lima
1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated
1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated

1212 Bellefontaine Avenue · (419) 604-0203
Location

1212 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, OH 45804

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Highly desired, newly renovated two bedroom unit in The Coachman East building on Bellefontaine Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Secure building with featured private wifi, workout facility, and on-site laundry is close to Hospital, shopping, transportation, and restaurants. Unit is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, spacious living room and fully equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. All new, stylish laminate flooring, new bathroom w/walk-in shower, and remodeled kitchen w/ tile back splash. Wifi and fitness room included. Applications now being accepted for this, or similar, units for immediate move-in. Pets are currently not accepted into this building.
Welcome to Coachman East, conveniently located on Lima's east side with shopping, interstate, hospitals and downtown within 1 mile.
We offer one and two bedroom units. All units have remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring throughout and are freshly painted.
Key entry secured building with entry and parking lot cameras. On site coin-op laundry facility, included high speed wifi service, work-out facility, and assigned off street parking.
No Smoking or Pets in this building.
Call or Text 419-604-0203 today or e-mail exanorllc@gmail.com for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated have any available units?
1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated have?
Some of 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated does offer parking.
Does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated have a pool?
No, 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated have accessible units?
No, 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated has units with air conditioning.
