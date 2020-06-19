1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Highly desired, newly renovated two bedroom unit in The Coachman East building on Bellefontaine Avenue in Lima, Ohio. Secure building with featured private wifi, workout facility, and on-site laundry is close to Hospital, shopping, transportation, and restaurants. Unit is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, spacious living room and fully equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. All new, stylish laminate flooring, new bathroom w/walk-in shower, and remodeled kitchen w/ tile back splash. Wifi and fitness room included. Applications now being accepted for this, or similar, units for immediate move-in. Pets are currently not accepted into this building.

Welcome to Coachman East, conveniently located on Lima's east side with shopping, interstate, hospitals and downtown within 1 mile.

We offer one and two bedroom units. All units have remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring throughout and are freshly painted.

Key entry secured building with entry and parking lot cameras. On site coin-op laundry facility, included high speed wifi service, work-out facility, and assigned off street parking.

No Smoking or Pets in this building.

Call or Text 419-604-0203 today or e-mail exanorllc@gmail.com for more details.