All apartments in Lima
Lima, OH
1109 Essex Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1109 Essex Dr
1109 Essex Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1109 Essex Drive, Lima, OH 45804
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1109 Essex Dr. - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House
(RLNE5857937)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 Essex Dr have any available units?
1109 Essex Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lima, OH
.
Is 1109 Essex Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Essex Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Essex Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Essex Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Essex Dr offer parking?
No, 1109 Essex Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Essex Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Essex Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Essex Dr have a pool?
No, 1109 Essex Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Essex Dr have accessible units?
No, 1109 Essex Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Essex Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Essex Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Essex Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Essex Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
