62 Private Drive 15488
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

62 Private Drive 15488

62 Township Road 1283 · (855) 440-8532
Location

62 Township Road 1283, Lawrence County, OH 45623

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Filled with everything you need and more, your home search ends here! Flowing effortlessly from room to room, this home’s wonderful layout, separate formal dining room, and large rooms are ideal for easy daily living and entertaining alike. Whether you’re hosting a crowd or just relaxing with a few, the spacious family room features modern gray walls, stylish flooring, and views to the versatile kitchen. Plenty of beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances fill the galley style kitchen, inspiring your inner chef. Boasting an en-suite bath with separate shower and deep tub, the roomy master bedroom provides a tranquil atmosphere for you to unwind in after a long day. A great opportunity like this won’t last long; act today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Private Drive 15488 have any available units?
62 Private Drive 15488 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence County, OH.
Is 62 Private Drive 15488 currently offering any rent specials?
62 Private Drive 15488 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Private Drive 15488 pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Private Drive 15488 is pet friendly.
Does 62 Private Drive 15488 offer parking?
No, 62 Private Drive 15488 does not offer parking.
Does 62 Private Drive 15488 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Private Drive 15488 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Private Drive 15488 have a pool?
No, 62 Private Drive 15488 does not have a pool.
Does 62 Private Drive 15488 have accessible units?
No, 62 Private Drive 15488 does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Private Drive 15488 have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Private Drive 15488 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Private Drive 15488 have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Private Drive 15488 does not have units with air conditioning.
