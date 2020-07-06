62 Private Drive 15488

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Filled with everything you need and more, your home search ends here! Flowing effortlessly from room to room, this home’s wonderful layout, separate formal dining room, and large rooms are ideal for easy daily living and entertaining alike. Whether you’re hosting a crowd or just relaxing with a few, the spacious family room features modern gray walls, stylish flooring, and views to the versatile kitchen. Plenty of beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances fill the galley style kitchen, inspiring your inner chef. Boasting an en-suite bath with separate shower and deep tub, the roomy master bedroom provides a tranquil atmosphere for you to unwind in after a long day. A great opportunity like this won’t last long; act today!