All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2496 Ridgeway Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, OH
/
2496 Ridgeway Ave
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

2496 Ridgeway Ave

2496 Ridgeway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2496 Ridgeway Avenue, Lancaster, OH 43130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON! This AWESOME 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has a pillared porch along the front of the home along with a 2 car garage and ample driveway. Carpeted dining room that leads to a beautful, modern kitchen. Appliances included. Dark accent cabinets and wood flooring. Includes an island for extra storage. Open floor plan downstairs with carpeted stairs leading to rooms. Master bedroom includes master bathroom with a modern, double sink vanity and double door closet. All rooms come carpeted, industrial shelving in laundry room.

DO NOT Disturb our current tenants! $45 application fee per adult. $250 pet fee with approval. Additional fees may apply. Proof of renters insurance required before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2496 Ridgeway Ave have any available units?
2496 Ridgeway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
What amenities does 2496 Ridgeway Ave have?
Some of 2496 Ridgeway Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2496 Ridgeway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2496 Ridgeway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2496 Ridgeway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2496 Ridgeway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2496 Ridgeway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2496 Ridgeway Ave offers parking.
Does 2496 Ridgeway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2496 Ridgeway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2496 Ridgeway Ave have a pool?
No, 2496 Ridgeway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2496 Ridgeway Ave have accessible units?
No, 2496 Ridgeway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2496 Ridgeway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2496 Ridgeway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2496 Ridgeway Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2496 Ridgeway Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Pickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHJohnstown, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus