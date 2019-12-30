All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

120 Cherry St

120 South Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Cherry Street, Lancaster, OH 43130

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House - Beautiful 3 Bedroom /2 Bath Home
$925 Month / $925 Deposit $40 Application Fee
Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet and Bathroom
Washer/dryer Hook up
Central AC / Gas Heat
Large fenced in Back yard
1 Car Garage
Short walking distance to Mary Burnham Park ( Cherry St Park)
No Pets
No Smoking
No Metro
For More information and to schedule a showing Please call
Roger Downhour @ 740-243-7976

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Cherry St have any available units?
120 Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
What amenities does 120 Cherry St have?
Some of 120 Cherry St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Cherry St pet-friendly?
No, 120 Cherry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 120 Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 120 Cherry St offers parking.
Does 120 Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Cherry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Cherry St have a pool?
No, 120 Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 120 Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Cherry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Cherry St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Cherry St has units with air conditioning.
