3 Bedroom House - Beautiful 3 Bedroom /2 Bath Home $925 Month / $925 Deposit $40 Application Fee Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet and Bathroom Washer/dryer Hook up Central AC / Gas Heat Large fenced in Back yard 1 Car Garage Short walking distance to Mary Burnham Park ( Cherry St Park) No Pets No Smoking No Metro For More information and to schedule a showing Please call Roger Downhour @ 740-243-7976
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5008620)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Cherry St have any available units?
120 Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
What amenities does 120 Cherry St have?
Some of 120 Cherry St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.