Webb Hall Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage key fob access

A beautiful, historic 4 story building with many original decorative touches, Webb Hall offers studios and one bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Windows are large, making the apartments bright and sunny. Many apartments feature a huge walk in storage and closet area. Kitchens are equipped with stoves and refrigerators and have large cabinets that reach to the high ceilings. Thereђs plenty of room for a table and chairs for dining or work space.Laundry on each floor and a private parking lot for resident parking!The best part? Location! The west end of Lakewood is one of the most sought after places to live in the state of Ohio. A vibrant community where you can walk or bicycle to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, live music. The Beck Center, an arts and cultural center is across the street with live performances.