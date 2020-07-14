All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Webb Hall Apartments

1392 Webb Rd · (216) 820-9584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$360

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$630

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Webb Hall Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
key fob access
A beautiful, historic 4 story building with many original decorative touches, Webb Hall offers studios and one bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Windows are large, making the apartments bright and sunny. Many apartments feature a huge walk in storage and closet area. Kitchens are equipped with stoves and refrigerators and have large cabinets that reach to the high ceilings. Thereђs plenty of room for a table and chairs for dining or work space.Laundry on each floor and a private parking lot for resident parking!The best part? Location! The west end of Lakewood is one of the most sought after places to live in the state of Ohio. A vibrant community where you can walk or bicycle to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, live music. The Beck Center, an arts and cultural center is across the street with live performances.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: $40/month.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Webb Hall Apartments have any available units?
Webb Hall Apartments has 3 units available starting at $360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Webb Hall Apartments have?
Some of Webb Hall Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Webb Hall Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Webb Hall Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Webb Hall Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Webb Hall Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does Webb Hall Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Webb Hall Apartments offers parking.
Does Webb Hall Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Webb Hall Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Webb Hall Apartments have a pool?
No, Webb Hall Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Webb Hall Apartments have accessible units?
No, Webb Hall Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Webb Hall Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Webb Hall Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Webb Hall Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Webb Hall Apartments has units with air conditioning.
