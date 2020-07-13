All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Marine Towers West

12540 Edgewater Dr · (478) 841-9580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12540 Edgewater Dr, Lakewood, OH 44107
Gold Coast

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marine Towers West.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Live in luxury at Marine Towers West. This prestigious Gold Coast community has spectacular views of Lake Erie and the downtown skyline. Youll be amazed and awed when you step into our extra spacious suites. Get lost in our over-sized walk in closets or enjoy the warmth of a lake breeze in your own private sunroom. Host events in the Penthouse party room and have guests stay in an overnight guest suite. Relax in our sparkling pool or work out in the state of the art fitness center. Enjoy the views from the rooftop observation deck and experience front row seating for the annual fireworks, air show or just to take in the beautiful sunsets. Our indoor garage makes parking a pleasure. Minutes from downtown, Marine Towers West offers luxury on the lake at its finest. This is truly one of Clevelands premier apartment communities!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400.00- full month
Move-in Fees: $100.00 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: 30 lbs. and under.
Parking Details: Parking lot.
Storage Details: Locker on site
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marine Towers West have any available units?
Marine Towers West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, OH.
What amenities does Marine Towers West have?
Some of Marine Towers West's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marine Towers West currently offering any rent specials?
Marine Towers West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marine Towers West pet-friendly?
Yes, Marine Towers West is pet friendly.
Does Marine Towers West offer parking?
Yes, Marine Towers West offers parking.
Does Marine Towers West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marine Towers West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marine Towers West have a pool?
Yes, Marine Towers West has a pool.
Does Marine Towers West have accessible units?
No, Marine Towers West does not have accessible units.
Does Marine Towers West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marine Towers West has units with dishwashers.
Does Marine Towers West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marine Towers West has units with air conditioning.
