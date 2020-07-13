Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities dog park elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite internet access pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments courtyard dog grooming area game room guest parking key fob access lobby package receiving

Live in luxury at Marine Towers West. This prestigious Gold Coast community has spectacular views of Lake Erie and the downtown skyline. Youll be amazed and awed when you step into our extra spacious suites. Get lost in our over-sized walk in closets or enjoy the warmth of a lake breeze in your own private sunroom. Host events in the Penthouse party room and have guests stay in an overnight guest suite. Relax in our sparkling pool or work out in the state of the art fitness center. Enjoy the views from the rooftop observation deck and experience front row seating for the annual fireworks, air show or just to take in the beautiful sunsets. Our indoor garage makes parking a pleasure. Minutes from downtown, Marine Towers West offers luxury on the lake at its finest. This is truly one of Clevelands premier apartment communities!