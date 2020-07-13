Marine Towers West

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400.00- full month
Move-in Fees: $100.00 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: 30 lbs. and under.
Parking Details: Parking lot.
Storage Details: Locker on site
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.