Lakewood, OH
Kenilworth Apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:23 AM

Kenilworth Apartments

1336 Kenilworth Ave · (216) 672-4047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301N · Avail. Jul 15

$630

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 103s · Avail. now

$630

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenilworth Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
key fob access
You will find Kenilworth Apartments on a shady tree lined street between Detroit Road and Sloane Avenue. Built in the 1920s these are classic red brick, twin three-story buildings with 12 apartments each. Parking available in our private parking lot!Inside are one bedroom apartments with everything you need. The kitchen is galley style with stove, refrigerator, ample cupboard and counter space. Some have microwaves and dishwashers. New windows were installed in the entire building adding function and appeal. There are laundry rooms in the ground floor of each building. The front entrance is locked with an intercom system for your convenience.Situated on the far west end of Lakewood, this is an extremely desirable and popular location. The bustling and thriving City of Lakewood is home to restaurants, shopping, business and entertainment. Walking and biking is as common as riding the bus or driving. Welcome home to Kenilworth Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: $25.00 a month.
Storage Details: Free storage area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenilworth Apartments have any available units?
Kenilworth Apartments has 2 units available starting at $630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kenilworth Apartments have?
Some of Kenilworth Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenilworth Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kenilworth Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenilworth Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Kenilworth Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does Kenilworth Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kenilworth Apartments offers parking.
Does Kenilworth Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenilworth Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenilworth Apartments have a pool?
No, Kenilworth Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kenilworth Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kenilworth Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kenilworth Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenilworth Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Kenilworth Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kenilworth Apartments has units with air conditioning.
