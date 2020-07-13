Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage key fob access

You will find Kenilworth Apartments on a shady tree lined street between Detroit Road and Sloane Avenue. Built in the 1920s these are classic red brick, twin three-story buildings with 12 apartments each. Parking available in our private parking lot!Inside are one bedroom apartments with everything you need. The kitchen is galley style with stove, refrigerator, ample cupboard and counter space. Some have microwaves and dishwashers. New windows were installed in the entire building adding function and appeal. There are laundry rooms in the ground floor of each building. The front entrance is locked with an intercom system for your convenience.Situated on the far west end of Lakewood, this is an extremely desirable and popular location. The bustling and thriving City of Lakewood is home to restaurants, shopping, business and entertainment. Walking and biking is as common as riding the bus or driving. Welcome home to Kenilworth Apartments!