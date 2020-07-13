All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Elana Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, OH
/
Elana Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Elana Manor

14530 Madison Ave · (216) 666-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $700
See all

Location

14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 15

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elana Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
See what Lakewood has to offer!! You can choose between one and two bedroom apartments, with a variety of floor plans. Sliding glass patio doors open into your own walk out balconies. Kitchens are equipped with a stove, refrigerator and a microwave. Lots of closets and an open floor plan offer many possibilities for you to arrange and personalize your living space. Laundry rooms are on each floor.You can have your own assigned parking space for $25.00 a month (less than a $1.00 a day). Storage areas are also available for $5.00 a month.Entrance to the building is secured with a locked door.Located close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to bus lines and major highways make this an ideal location for you to commute to work or travel where you need to go.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: $25.00 assigned parking space.
Storage Details: Storage locker $5.00 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elana Manor have any available units?
Elana Manor has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Elana Manor have?
Some of Elana Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elana Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Elana Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elana Manor pet-friendly?
No, Elana Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does Elana Manor offer parking?
Yes, Elana Manor offers parking.
Does Elana Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elana Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elana Manor have a pool?
No, Elana Manor does not have a pool.
Does Elana Manor have accessible units?
No, Elana Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Elana Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elana Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Elana Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elana Manor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Elana Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd
Lakewood, OH 44107
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800
Lakewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Edge

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity