Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elana Manor.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
See what Lakewood has to offer!! You can choose between one and two bedroom apartments, with a variety of floor plans. Sliding glass patio doors open into your own walk out balconies. Kitchens are equipped with a stove, refrigerator and a microwave. Lots of closets and an open floor plan offer many possibilities for you to arrange and personalize your living space. Laundry rooms are on each floor.You can have your own assigned parking space for $25.00 a month (less than a $1.00 a day). Storage areas are also available for $5.00 a month.Entrance to the building is secured with a locked door.Located close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to bus lines and major highways make this an ideal location for you to commute to work or travel where you need to go.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)