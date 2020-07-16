2165 Glenbury Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood. Enjoy this 2+ Bedroom Pristine Unit w/Newer Kitchen & Newer Bath! Professionally Refinished Hardwood Floors & Very Neutral Decor! Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer . . . All Included! Generous Bedrooms and Den/Study! All with Extra Large Closets!!! Newer Garage w/Remote! Western Lakewood (One Street East of McKinley) . . .SO Close to I-90 and the Airport! Pride of Ownership . . . Broker/Owner/Landlord! Currently Occupied ...Call Today w/24-Hour Notice! Thank you!