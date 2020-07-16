All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2165 Glenbury Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, OH
/
2165 Glenbury Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

2165 Glenbury Ave

2165 Glenbury Avenue · (216) 408-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $700
See all

Location

2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood. Enjoy this 2+ Bedroom Pristine Unit w/Newer Kitchen & Newer Bath! Professionally Refinished Hardwood Floors & Very Neutral Decor! Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer . . . All Included! Generous Bedrooms and Den/Study! All with Extra Large Closets!!! Newer Garage w/Remote! Western Lakewood (One Street East of McKinley) . . .SO Close to I-90 and the Airport! Pride of Ownership . . . Broker/Owner/Landlord! Currently Occupied ...Call Today w/24-Hour Notice! Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Glenbury Ave have any available units?
2165 Glenbury Ave has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2165 Glenbury Ave have?
Some of 2165 Glenbury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Glenbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Glenbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Glenbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2165 Glenbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2165 Glenbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Glenbury Ave offers parking.
Does 2165 Glenbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2165 Glenbury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Glenbury Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2165 Glenbury Ave has a pool.
Does 2165 Glenbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 2165 Glenbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Glenbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 Glenbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2165 Glenbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2165 Glenbury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2165 Glenbury Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd
Lakewood, OH 44107

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800
Lakewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OH
Streetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHRocky River, OHPainesville, OHEast Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity