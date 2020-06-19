12520 Edgewater Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access key fob access

Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge hallway closets!

Heat, water and central air included. East Marine Towers offers many amenities including a Penthouse Party Room with panoramic views of downtown Cleveland skyline, Conference rooms, outdoor pool, picnic and grilling area! A guest suite is available for out of town guests! Tenant pays electric, internet, cable. Full laundry facility located on same floor of condo. Indoor parking available at extra cost, ample free outdoor parking! Fantastic location just minutes from downtown, parks and shopping! First, last month's rent required plus security deposit. Renter's insurance required. No pets or smoking allowed.

Marine Towers East requires non-refundable move in fee and $50 key fob fee (refundable upon return of fob)

Background/credit check for each adult tenant required paid by tenant .