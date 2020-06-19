All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:57 PM

12520 Edgewater Dr

12520 Edgewater Drive · (216) 904-8323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH 44107
Gold Coast

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge hallway closets!
Heat, water and central air included. East Marine Towers offers many amenities including a Penthouse Party Room with panoramic views of downtown Cleveland skyline, Conference rooms, outdoor pool, picnic and grilling area! A guest suite is available for out of town guests! Tenant pays electric, internet, cable. Full laundry facility located on same floor of condo. Indoor parking available at extra cost, ample free outdoor parking! Fantastic location just minutes from downtown, parks and shopping! First, last month's rent required plus security deposit. Renter's insurance required. No pets or smoking allowed.
Marine Towers East requires non-refundable move in fee and $50 key fob fee (refundable upon return of fob)
Background/credit check for each adult tenant required paid by tenant .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

