All apartments in Lake Darby
Find more places like 8608 Renaa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Darby, OH
/
8608 Renaa Avenue
Last updated March 21 2019 at 7:16 PM

8608 Renaa Avenue

8608 Renaa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8608 Renaa Avenue, Lake Darby, OH 43119

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch in Southwestern City Schools! New vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and fresh paint throughout! Stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash in kitchen.

Southwestern City Schools

Sorry, no pets!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,250 due within 48 hours of application approval.

Sorry, no section 8 accepted on this property
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Renaa Avenue have any available units?
8608 Renaa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Darby, OH.
Is 8608 Renaa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Renaa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Renaa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Renaa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Darby.
Does 8608 Renaa Avenue offer parking?
No, 8608 Renaa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8608 Renaa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Renaa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Renaa Avenue have a pool?
No, 8608 Renaa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Renaa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8608 Renaa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Renaa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 Renaa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 Renaa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 Renaa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHFairborn, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OH
Lincoln Village, OHUpper Arlington, OHLondon, OHPowell, OHGroveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCircleville, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus