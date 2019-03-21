8608 Renaa Avenue

Amenities
Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch in Southwestern City Schools! New vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and fresh paint throughout! Stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash in kitchen.
Southwestern City Schools
Sorry, no pets!
$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,250 due within 48 hours of application approval.
Sorry, no section 8 accepted on this property
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.