LaGrange, OH
306 West Main St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:30 AM

306 West Main St

306 West Main Street · (440) 570-7979
Location

306 West Main Street, LaGrange, OH 44050

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2636 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Home Sweet Home is this outstanding century home on nearly 1 acre fully fenced, with barn and kennels. This home is Contemporary! Charming! Has Character! Farmhouse details and modern-day accents merge to bring country living with all the conveniences of being in a town. The home features Handscraped Birch hardwood floors through much of the home. Do you love to cook? Any chef would enjoy creating meals in this eat-in kitchen! A wine/beverage cooler, stainless steel appliances, butcher block top center island, breakfast bar, large Pantry, Laundry room, Additional Storage utility room, 1st Floor full Bathroom ala Gotham style. Two sets of glass double doors lead to a back deck perfect for relaxing at the end of the day or enjoying a cup of morning coffee. Light streams through the doors into the large dining room that easily accommodates larger groups and gatherings. An office/flex space, living room, formal dining area complete the first floor. All bedrooms are very nice sized. There is a second-floor flex space and another full bath (tub/no shower). The Owner's Suite view overlooks the lovely backyard. The Owner's Suite bathroom showcases a 5-foot glass-enclosed, tiled shower, jetted glamour bath, granite counters, dual sinks, and a large closet. Additional features are newer windows, well insulated, 200 amp electric, skylights, pull down attic storage. This home allows animals on a case by case basis. Dogs, Chickens, Goats (dehorned) are all allowed. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 West Main St have any available units?
306 West Main St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 West Main St have?
Some of 306 West Main St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 West Main St currently offering any rent specials?
306 West Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 West Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 West Main St is pet friendly.
Does 306 West Main St offer parking?
No, 306 West Main St does not offer parking.
Does 306 West Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 West Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 West Main St have a pool?
No, 306 West Main St does not have a pool.
Does 306 West Main St have accessible units?
No, 306 West Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 306 West Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 West Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 West Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 West Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
