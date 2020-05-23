306 West Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Home Sweet Home is this outstanding century home on nearly 1 acre fully fenced, with barn and kennels. This home is Contemporary! Charming! Has Character! Farmhouse details and modern-day accents merge to bring country living with all the conveniences of being in a town. The home features Handscraped Birch hardwood floors through much of the home. Do you love to cook? Any chef would enjoy creating meals in this eat-in kitchen! A wine/beverage cooler, stainless steel appliances, butcher block top center island, breakfast bar, large Pantry, Laundry room, Additional Storage utility room, 1st Floor full Bathroom ala Gotham style. Two sets of glass double doors lead to a back deck perfect for relaxing at the end of the day or enjoying a cup of morning coffee. Light streams through the doors into the large dining room that easily accommodates larger groups and gatherings. An office/flex space, living room, formal dining area complete the first floor. All bedrooms are very nice sized. There is a second-floor flex space and another full bath (tub/no shower). The Owner's Suite view overlooks the lovely backyard. The Owner's Suite bathroom showcases a 5-foot glass-enclosed, tiled shower, jetted glamour bath, granite counters, dual sinks, and a large closet. Additional features are newer windows, well insulated, 200 amp electric, skylights, pull down attic storage. This home allows animals on a case by case basis. Dogs, Chickens, Goats (dehorned) are all allowed. No cats.