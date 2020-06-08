All apartments in Kettering
Find more places like Gateway At The Greene.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kettering, OH
/
Gateway At The Greene
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Gateway At The Greene

3313 East Stroop Road · (937) 818-4013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Contact us for New Lower Rent Rates!
Browse Similar Places
Kettering
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45440

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3256101 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 3248102 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 3248204 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3248101 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 3317102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 3248201 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 34+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway At The Greene.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH).

All new rents. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind and are appointed with the premium materials and finishes you deserve.

In addition to our great floor plans and maintenance free living, our community has the amenities you would expect and much more. For your pleasure, our community features a Dog Park, Community Building, and Outdoor Pavilion area with grills.

Enjoy the benefits of community living with the added perks of living minutes away from The Greene Town Center. Gateway at The Greene is ideally situated to give you easy access to the best of what the area has to offer. We are located a short distance from I-675, I-35 and Wright State University.

We understand that your pet is a special part of your family. We are pet-friendly and look forward to making your furry friend a part of our community!

We currently are under construction and are remodeling apartment homes. We are pre-leasing 1 and 2 bedrooms that will be available upon construction completion. Be the first person(s) to live in a newly remodeled apartment!

Call us today to make an appointment to see for yourself why Gateway at The Greene should be your new home. We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 100 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway At The Greene have any available units?
Gateway At The Greene has 58 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gateway At The Greene have?
Some of Gateway At The Greene's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway At The Greene currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway At The Greene is offering the following rent specials: Contact us for New Lower Rent Rates!
Is Gateway At The Greene pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway At The Greene is pet friendly.
Does Gateway At The Greene offer parking?
Yes, Gateway At The Greene offers parking.
Does Gateway At The Greene have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gateway At The Greene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway At The Greene have a pool?
No, Gateway At The Greene does not have a pool.
Does Gateway At The Greene have accessible units?
Yes, Gateway At The Greene has accessible units.
Does Gateway At The Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway At The Greene has units with dishwashers.
Does Gateway At The Greene have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gateway At The Greene has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Gateway At The Greene?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kettering 1 BedroomsKettering 2 Bedrooms
Kettering Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKettering Apartments with Parking
Kettering Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYDayton, KY
Forestville, OHLondon, OHTipp City, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity