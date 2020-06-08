All apartments in Kettering
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2473 East Dorothy Lane

2473 East Dorothy Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1853494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2473 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Specials: $200 GIFT CARD

NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Kettering. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.

Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, nonrefundable.

Learn how to tour this property at your convenience here:

**Here is how Rently works: https://youtu.be/8jF4T4bFtl8

**Managing agent posts listings directly to Rently -- third party sites may not display accurate amenities.

For more information about this or other available rentals we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 203-8886
Or, by visiting our website: https://independencemgt.com/

**Scam Alert: We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 East Dorothy Lane have any available units?
2473 East Dorothy Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2473 East Dorothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2473 East Dorothy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 East Dorothy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 East Dorothy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2473 East Dorothy Lane offer parking?
No, 2473 East Dorothy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2473 East Dorothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2473 East Dorothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 East Dorothy Lane have a pool?
No, 2473 East Dorothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2473 East Dorothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2473 East Dorothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 East Dorothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2473 East Dorothy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2473 East Dorothy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2473 East Dorothy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
