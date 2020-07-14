All apartments in Kenwood
Kenwood, OH
Kenwood Crest Apartments
Kenwood Crest Apartments

7505 Montgomery Road · (513) 434-3812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7505 Montgomery Road, Kenwood, OH 45236
Kenwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Kenwood Crest is a beautiful tree lined community offering renovated 3 bedroom townhomes. Kenwood Crest has beautiful, updated kitchens and bathrooms and comes equipped with a washer/dryer. Kenwood Crest is surround by one of the top neighborhoods to live in Cincinnati, Kenwood and Kenwood has so much to offer. You are just minutes from the unique shops and restaurants at The Kenwood Towne Center as well as it is just minutes from all major interstates. Quiet, lush, and serene is what the tenants experience living at Kenwood Crest. No need to look any where elsespacious, new, and comfortable in the best location!! Please give us a call to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: $250 for pets. 35lbs and under.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenwood Crest Apartments have any available units?
Kenwood Crest Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenwood, OH.
What amenities does Kenwood Crest Apartments have?
Some of Kenwood Crest Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenwood Crest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kenwood Crest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenwood Crest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenwood Crest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kenwood Crest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kenwood Crest Apartments offers parking.
Does Kenwood Crest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kenwood Crest Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenwood Crest Apartments have a pool?
No, Kenwood Crest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kenwood Crest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kenwood Crest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kenwood Crest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenwood Crest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Kenwood Crest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kenwood Crest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
