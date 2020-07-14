Kenwood Crest Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry

Kenwood Crest is a beautiful tree lined community offering renovated 3 bedroom townhomes. Kenwood Crest has beautiful, updated kitchens and bathrooms and comes equipped with a washer/dryer. Kenwood Crest is surround by one of the top neighborhoods to live in Cincinnati, Kenwood and Kenwood has so much to offer. You are just minutes from the unique shops and restaurants at The Kenwood Towne Center as well as it is just minutes from all major interstates. Quiet, lush, and serene is what the tenants experience living at Kenwood Crest. No need to look any where elsespacious, new, and comfortable in the best location!! Please give us a call to schedule a private showing.