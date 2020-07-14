Kenwood Crest Apartments

Amenities
Kenwood Crest is a beautiful tree lined community offering renovated 3 bedroom townhomes. Kenwood Crest has beautiful, updated kitchens and bathrooms and comes equipped with a washer/dryer. Kenwood Crest is surround by one of the top neighborhoods to live in Cincinnati, Kenwood and Kenwood has so much to offer. You are just minutes from the unique shops and restaurants at The Kenwood Towne Center as well as it is just minutes from all major interstates. Quiet, lush, and serene is what the tenants experience living at Kenwood Crest. No need to look any where elsespacious, new, and comfortable in the best location!! Please give us a call to schedule a private showing.