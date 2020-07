Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible game room internet access online portal shuffle board

Luxury meets location at Sutton Crossings Apartments. These 1 and 2 bedroom suites were thoughtfully designed to provide everything one could need to live comfortably. From an in-suite washer and dryer to a private balcony or patio, ceiling fans to large walk-in closets, not a detail was spared in constructing these luxury homes. Residents can enjoy community features like a modern fitness center and a heated outdoor pool with a sun deck. Sutton Crossings is located near shopping, dining, entertainment, businesses and most notably, Kent State University. When you think of home; think Sutton Crossings Apartments.