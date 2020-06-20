All apartments in Kent
200 Spaulding Drive -4
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:15 AM

200 Spaulding Drive -4

200 Spaulding Dr · (330) 687-7530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Spaulding Dr, Kent, OH 44240
Fairchild

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space. All it needs to be perfect is for you to call it home.
Spaulding Apartments is nestled in the heart of Kent, Ohio. Close to downtown Kent and just 2 miles from Kent State University, this is in the heart of the action. On a bus line and most things in walking distance, makes this the perfect place to set down roots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 have any available units?
200 Spaulding Drive -4 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 have?
Some of 200 Spaulding Drive -4's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Spaulding Drive -4 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Spaulding Drive -4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Spaulding Drive -4 pet-friendly?
No, 200 Spaulding Drive -4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 offer parking?
No, 200 Spaulding Drive -4 does not offer parking.
Does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Spaulding Drive -4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 have a pool?
No, 200 Spaulding Drive -4 does not have a pool.
Does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 have accessible units?
No, 200 Spaulding Drive -4 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Spaulding Drive -4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Spaulding Drive -4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Spaulding Drive -4 has units with air conditioning.
