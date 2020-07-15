801 County Road 41

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own or Owner Financing for a longer term. Lots of great potential in this two-story colonial with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 2.83 acre lot. Home needs TLC with new paint and carpet. Main floor consists of a great room, family room, dining room, kitchen with dinette area and laundry room. Second floor with large bedrooms and closets. Plenty of storage throughout the home. Space to entertain on the large concrete patio with above ground pool. Attached 2 car garage and a detached 36 x 24 garage/shop. Large side and back yard.



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered. No banks required!!



