Jefferson County, OH
801 County Road 41
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

801 County Road 41

801 County Road 41 · (330) 970-6694
Location

801 County Road 41, Jefferson County, OH 43944

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own or Owner Financing for a longer term. Lots of great potential in this two-story colonial with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 2.83 acre lot. Home needs TLC with new paint and carpet. Main floor consists of a great room, family room, dining room, kitchen with dinette area and laundry room. Second floor with large bedrooms and closets. Plenty of storage throughout the home. Space to entertain on the large concrete patio with above ground pool. Attached 2 car garage and a detached 36 x 24 garage/shop. Large side and back yard.

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered. No banks required!!

(RLNE5761560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

