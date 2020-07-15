All apartments in Jefferson County
1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1

1409 Sinclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1409 Sinclair Avenue, Jefferson County, OH 43952

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One bedroom One bath apartment home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sizable living area with galley kitchen featuring electric stove and plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Off street parking. Central Air and Heat.

Application fee of $30.00 per adult

Utilities:
Electric - Included with rent
Gas - Included with rent
Water/Sewer - Included with rent
Trash - Included with rent
Pets allowable: One time pet fee- $350.00
Pet Rent - $30.00 monthly

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home at:

https://bcrealtorltd.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, OH.
What amenities does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
