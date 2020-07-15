1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1

One bedroom One bath apartment home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sizable living area with galley kitchen featuring electric stove and plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Off street parking. Central Air and Heat.
Application fee of $30.00 per adult
Utilities: Electric - Included with rent Gas - Included with rent Water/Sewer - Included with rent Trash - Included with rent Pets allowable: One time pet fee- $350.00 Pet Rent - $30.00 monthly
