1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1

pet friendly all utils included parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One bedroom One bath apartment home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sizable living area with galley kitchen featuring electric stove and plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Off street parking. Central Air and Heat.



Application fee of $30.00 per adult



Utilities:

Electric - Included with rent

Gas - Included with rent

Water/Sewer - Included with rent

Trash - Included with rent

Pets allowable: One time pet fee- $350.00

Pet Rent - $30.00 monthly



