Pine Run Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Pine Run Townhomes

5541 Bengie Ct · (937) 400-1496
Location

5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5611 MIKE · Avail. Sep 26

$786

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Run Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
bike storage
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to Pine Run Townhomes.Sunday By-Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per home
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Run Townhomes have any available units?
Pine Run Townhomes has a unit available for $786 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Pine Run Townhomes have?
Some of Pine Run Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Run Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Run Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Run Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Run Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Pine Run Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Pine Run Townhomes offers parking.
Does Pine Run Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pine Run Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Run Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Pine Run Townhomes has a pool.
Does Pine Run Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Pine Run Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Run Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Run Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Pine Run Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Pine Run Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
