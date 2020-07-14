Pine Run Townhomes

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per home
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.