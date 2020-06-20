All apartments in Huber Heights
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

7742 Harshmanville Road,

7742 Harshmanville Road · (513) 737-2640
Location

7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7742 Harshmanville Road, · Avail. Jun 26

$1,445

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/26/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new roof, new windows, new siding, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find an attached garage, patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5788807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

