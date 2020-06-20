Amenities

7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/26/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new roof, new windows, new siding, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find an attached garage, patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

