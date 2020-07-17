7085 Sandalview Drive

Amenities

Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan. The home features a master bedroom with its own en suite, an oversized fenced in back yard with a concrete patio, a large living & family room with eat in kitchen, dining room, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and a separate laundry room located off of the family room. This home is an all electric home. NO CATS ALLOWED. Dogs, 35 lbs or under are permitted. $100 per month refundable pet fee applies.



