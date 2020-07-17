All apartments in Huber Heights
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7085 Sandalview Drive

7085 Sandalview Drive · (937) 236-5447
Location

7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7085 Sandalview Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan. The home features a master bedroom with its own en suite, an oversized fenced in back yard with a concrete patio, a large living & family room with eat in kitchen, dining room, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and a separate laundry room located off of the family room. This home is an all electric home. NO CATS ALLOWED. Dogs, 35 lbs or under are permitted. $100 per month refundable pet fee applies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5870354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7085 Sandalview Drive have any available units?
7085 Sandalview Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7085 Sandalview Drive have?
Some of 7085 Sandalview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7085 Sandalview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7085 Sandalview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7085 Sandalview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7085 Sandalview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7085 Sandalview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7085 Sandalview Drive offers parking.
Does 7085 Sandalview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7085 Sandalview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7085 Sandalview Drive have a pool?
No, 7085 Sandalview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7085 Sandalview Drive have accessible units?
No, 7085 Sandalview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7085 Sandalview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7085 Sandalview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7085 Sandalview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7085 Sandalview Drive has units with air conditioning.
