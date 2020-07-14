Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished bathtub ice maker oven range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bike storage cc payments e-payments green community guest parking guest suite online portal

For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home. Conveniently located in Hilliard with easy access to interstates 70 and 270, residents are just minutes from the finest shopping, dining and nightlife, all while having everything they could want or need at their fingertips.



The spacious one and two-bedroom apartments at Peyton Park demonstrate how luxurious apartment living can be. Each apartment is equipped with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, walk-in closets and 9ft. ceilings. When you aren’t enjoying your space, you can find everything you could want in your surrounding community. Residents at Peyton Park have access to the 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style heated pool with a sundeck, an outdoor lounge and a Starbucks coffee bar. The flexible lease terms, 24-hour emergency maintenance and dedicated on-site management team are just a bonus!