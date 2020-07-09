4344 Edgeley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two-story home with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Granite countertops, oversized island and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, soaking tub and separate shower in the en-suite bath, and an Elfa closet shelving system. Finished basement. Large backyard with a paver patio to enjoy those summer nights. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in close proximity to Hilliard schools, downtown Old Hilliard, County Fairgrounds, a bike path, and I-270.