4344 Edgeley Court
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

4344 Edgeley Court

4344 Edgeley Court · No Longer Available
Location

4344 Edgeley Court, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two-story home with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Granite countertops, oversized island and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, soaking tub and separate shower in the en-suite bath, and an Elfa closet shelving system. Finished basement. Large backyard with a paver patio to enjoy those summer nights. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in close proximity to Hilliard schools, downtown Old Hilliard, County Fairgrounds, a bike path, and I-270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

