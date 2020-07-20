All apartments in Hilliard
Hilliard, OH
2712 Willow Glen Road
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:21 PM

2712 Willow Glen Road

2712 Willow Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Willow Glen Road, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is nestled in Hillard, OH and offers 2,000 sq ft of open, comfortable living space. Among the features you'll find hardwood floors, plush carpeting, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace, garage, and much more. Private back patio with a large yard is great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Willow Glen Road have any available units?
2712 Willow Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Willow Glen Road have?
Some of 2712 Willow Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Willow Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Willow Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Willow Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Willow Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Willow Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Willow Glen Road offers parking.
Does 2712 Willow Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Willow Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Willow Glen Road have a pool?
No, 2712 Willow Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Willow Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 2712 Willow Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Willow Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Willow Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
