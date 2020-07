Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Two single bedroom units available!



All units have been remodeled!



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background

Pets under 10lbs only



To Schedule A Showing, Fill Out An Application*, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com



*$30 non refundable application fee.