Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Heath
Find more places like 154 c Partridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Heath, OH
/
154 c Partridge Court
Last updated May 7 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
154 c Partridge Court
154 Partridge Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
154 Partridge Ct, Heath, OH 43056
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
1BR / 1Ba 650ft2
RENT APARTMENT
Required to fill out a quick application. Contact me for more information.
Utilities Included
Water
Gas
Trash Removal
Sewer
Apartment Amenities
Unique Features
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
24-Hour Emergency Service
All electric
Hardwood Flooring
Maintenance Free Living!
On-site Management
Patios/Balconies
Refrigerator
Stove
Features
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Air Conditioning
Heating
Ceiling Fans
Cable Ready
Tub/Shower
Parking
Surface Lot
1 space; Assigned Parking.
Services
Trash Pickup - Curbside
Planned Social Activities
Fitness & Recreation
Fitness Center
Pool
Playground
Basketball Court
Security deposit ($350.00) required at time
Text for more information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 154 c Partridge Court have any available units?
154 c Partridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Heath, OH
.
What amenities does 154 c Partridge Court have?
Some of 154 c Partridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 154 c Partridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
154 c Partridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 c Partridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 154 c Partridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Heath
.
Does 154 c Partridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 154 c Partridge Court offers parking.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 c Partridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 154 c Partridge Court has a pool.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have accessible units?
No, 154 c Partridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 c Partridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 c Partridge Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
New Albany, OH
Worthington, OH
Zanesville, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Groveport, OH
Pataskala, OH
Circleville, OH
Johnstown, OH
Blacklick Estates, OH
Sunbury, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Powell, OH
Lincoln Village, OH
Athens, OH
Ontario, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
North Central State College
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University