All apartments in Heath
Find more places like 154 c Partridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heath, OH
/
154 c Partridge Court
Last updated May 7 2019 at 8:54 AM

154 c Partridge Court

154 Partridge Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

154 Partridge Ct, Heath, OH 43056

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
1BR / 1Ba 650ft2

RENT APARTMENT
Required to fill out a quick application. Contact me for more information.

Utilities Included
Water
Gas
Trash Removal
Sewer

Apartment Amenities
Unique Features
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
24-Hour Emergency Service
All electric
Hardwood Flooring
Maintenance Free Living!
On-site Management
Patios/Balconies
Refrigerator
Stove

Features
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Air Conditioning
Heating
Ceiling Fans
Cable Ready
Tub/Shower

Parking
Surface Lot
1 space; Assigned Parking.

Services
Trash Pickup - Curbside
Planned Social Activities

Fitness & Recreation
Fitness Center
Pool
Playground
Basketball Court

Security deposit ($350.00) required at time

Text for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 c Partridge Court have any available units?
154 c Partridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, OH.
What amenities does 154 c Partridge Court have?
Some of 154 c Partridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 c Partridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
154 c Partridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 c Partridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 154 c Partridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 154 c Partridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 154 c Partridge Court offers parking.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 c Partridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 154 c Partridge Court has a pool.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have accessible units?
No, 154 c Partridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 c Partridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 c Partridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 c Partridge Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Johnstown, OHBlacklick Estates, OHSunbury, OHUpper Arlington, OHPowell, OHLincoln Village, OHAthens, OHOntario, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University