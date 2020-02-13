1236 Green Valley Drive, Heath, OH 43056 Greenbriar Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move into this 1 Bedroom apartment with brand new updated vinyl plank Flooring! This home features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Free February 2020 Rent with 15 Month Lease Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1236 Green Valley Drive have any available units?
1236 Green Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, OH.
Is 1236 Green Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Green Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Green Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Green Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Green Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 1236 Green Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Green Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Green Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Green Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1236 Green Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Green Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1236 Green Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Green Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Green Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Green Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Green Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.