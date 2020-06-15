All apartments in Hamilton
521 Rockford Drive

521 Rockford Drive · (513) 275-1510
Location

521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 521 Rockford Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$1,645

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/10/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? We can make you dreams come true!! Our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional homes that are almost ready for your move in. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, walk in closet in master bedroom, en-suite master bath, large laundry room on the first floor, ample storage throughout, and two car attached garage.its everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Dont miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**DEPOSIT PENDING**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Rockford Drive have any available units?
521 Rockford Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Rockford Drive have?
Some of 521 Rockford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Rockford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Rockford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Rockford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Rockford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 521 Rockford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 521 Rockford Drive does offer parking.
Does 521 Rockford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Rockford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Rockford Drive have a pool?
No, 521 Rockford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 Rockford Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Rockford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Rockford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Rockford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
