Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

521 Rockford Drive Available 07/10/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? We can make you dreams come true!! Our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional homes that are almost ready for your move in. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, walk in closet in master bedroom, en-suite master bath, large laundry room on the first floor, ample storage throughout, and two car attached garage.its everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Dont miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**DEPOSIT PENDING**



