Hamilton, OH
224 Cleveland Avenue,
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

224 Cleveland Avenue,

224 Cleveland Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

224 Cleveland Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 224 Cleveland Avenue, · Avail. Jul 31

$975

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
224 Cleveland Avenue, Available 07/31/20 224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This home is a 4BR/2.5BA very spacious home with a porch, yard, updated kitchen and bath, hardwood and tile flooring, and partial unfinished basement. Don't miss your chance for this to be yours! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3239465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Cleveland Avenue, have any available units?
224 Cleveland Avenue, has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Cleveland Avenue, have?
Some of 224 Cleveland Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Cleveland Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
224 Cleveland Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Cleveland Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Cleveland Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 224 Cleveland Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 224 Cleveland Avenue, offers parking.
Does 224 Cleveland Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Cleveland Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Cleveland Avenue, have a pool?
No, 224 Cleveland Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 224 Cleveland Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 224 Cleveland Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Cleveland Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Cleveland Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
