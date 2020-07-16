Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

224 Cleveland Avenue, Available 07/31/20 224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This home is a 4BR/2.5BA very spacious home with a porch, yard, updated kitchen and bath, hardwood and tile flooring, and partial unfinished basement. Don't miss your chance for this to be yours! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



