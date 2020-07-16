Amenities
224 Cleveland Avenue, Available 07/31/20 224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This home is a 4BR/2.5BA very spacious home with a porch, yard, updated kitchen and bath, hardwood and tile flooring, and partial unfinished basement. Don't miss your chance for this to be yours! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**
(RLNE3239465)