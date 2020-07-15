All apartments in Hamilton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1200 Southern Hills Boulevard,

1200 Southern Hills Boulevard · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, · Avail. Jul 17

$1,125

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Available 07/17/20 1200 Southern Hills Blvd 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to see our spacious 3BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton off of Pyramid Hill Blvd. This home has been Recently Renovated, updated bathroom, open and spacious living areas, dishwasher, full unfinished basement, w/d hookup, patio area, yard and 1 car attached garage. Don't pass it up! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE1851261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, have any available units?
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, have?
Some of 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, offers parking.
Does 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, have a pool?
No, 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, have accessible units?
No, 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, has units with dishwashers.
