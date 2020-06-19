120 south second street 201

Amenities
1 bd apt. in Hamilton - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 108984
UNBELIEVABLE UNIT - 1 bedrooms, 1 baths, on the fourth floor - completely renovated - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, including basic cable and basic wifi, huge island kitchen, new tile floors, new LVT flooring, brand new cabinets and countertops. Security Building, Close to everything.
Apt. 201 - 1 Bed - $900
Apt. 202 - 1 Bed - $1100
Apt. 209 - 2 bed 2 bath - $1500
Apt. 408 - Studio $775
No Section 8
No Pets
