Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

120 south second street 201

120 South 2nd Street · (513) 330-5856
Location

120 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, OH 45011
East Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
1 bd apt. in Hamilton - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 108984

UNBELIEVABLE UNIT - 1 bedrooms, 1 baths, on the fourth floor - completely renovated - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, including basic cable and basic wifi, huge island kitchen, new tile floors, new LVT flooring, brand new cabinets and countertops. Security Building, Close to everything.

Apt. 201 - 1 Bed - $900
Apt. 202 - 1 Bed - $1100
Apt. 209 - 2 bed 2 bath - $1500
Apt. 408 - Studio $775

No Section 8
No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108984
Property Id 108984

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 south second street 201 have any available units?
120 south second street 201 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 south second street 201 have?
Some of 120 south second street 201's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 south second street 201 currently offering any rent specials?
120 south second street 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 south second street 201 pet-friendly?
No, 120 south second street 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamilton.
Does 120 south second street 201 offer parking?
No, 120 south second street 201 does not offer parking.
Does 120 south second street 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 south second street 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 south second street 201 have a pool?
No, 120 south second street 201 does not have a pool.
Does 120 south second street 201 have accessible units?
No, 120 south second street 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 south second street 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 south second street 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
