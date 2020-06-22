All apartments in Hamilton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1160 Hunt Avenue,

1160 Hunt Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1160 Hunt Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1160 Hunt Avenue, · Avail. Jun 26

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1160 Hunt Avenue, Available 06/26/20 1160 Hunt Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roof, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has w/d hook-up and a full partial basement, Outside you will find a storage shed and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5851850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Hunt Avenue, have any available units?
1160 Hunt Avenue, has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Hunt Avenue, have?
Some of 1160 Hunt Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Hunt Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Hunt Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Hunt Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Hunt Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Hunt Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Hunt Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 1160 Hunt Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Hunt Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Hunt Avenue, have a pool?
No, 1160 Hunt Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Hunt Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 1160 Hunt Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Hunt Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Hunt Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
