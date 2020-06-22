Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1160 Hunt Avenue, Available 06/26/20 1160 Hunt Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roof, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has w/d hook-up and a full partial basement, Outside you will find a storage shed and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



