Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

9084 Arrowhead Court

9084 Arrowhead Court · (513) 737-2640
Location

9084 Arrowhead Court, Hamilton County, OH 45231
Winston Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9084 Arrowhead Court · Avail. Jul 24

$1,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2039 sqft

Amenities

9084 Arrowhead Court Available 07/24/20 9084 Arrowhead Ct 3BR/1BA (Springfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop by and see our Cozy 3BR/1BA home with a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new windows, new roof, updated flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The open remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has a separate dining room and family room. Outside you will find a patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4999994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9084 Arrowhead Court have any available units?
9084 Arrowhead Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9084 Arrowhead Court have?
Some of 9084 Arrowhead Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9084 Arrowhead Court currently offering any rent specials?
9084 Arrowhead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9084 Arrowhead Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9084 Arrowhead Court is pet friendly.
Does 9084 Arrowhead Court offer parking?
Yes, 9084 Arrowhead Court offers parking.
Does 9084 Arrowhead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9084 Arrowhead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9084 Arrowhead Court have a pool?
No, 9084 Arrowhead Court does not have a pool.
Does 9084 Arrowhead Court have accessible units?
No, 9084 Arrowhead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9084 Arrowhead Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9084 Arrowhead Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9084 Arrowhead Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9084 Arrowhead Court has units with air conditioning.
