Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9084 Arrowhead Court Available 07/24/20 9084 Arrowhead Ct 3BR/1BA (Springfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop by and see our Cozy 3BR/1BA home with a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new windows, new roof, updated flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The open remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has a separate dining room and family room. Outside you will find a patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE4999994)