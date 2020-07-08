All apartments in Hamilton County
Last updated June 26 2020 at 2:41 PM

7328 Blue Boar Drive

7328 Blue Boar Drive · (513) 275-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7328 Blue Boar Drive, Hamilton County, OH 45230
Sherwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,090

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.ly/7328BlueBoar3DTour

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Beautiful 4 bedroom in a desirable Sherwood Forest Location on a private cul-de-sac is ready for you to call it home. Freshly painted and carpeted throughout. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Enjoy family time in a formal dining room. Family room with a walk out to the deck. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom. 2 car attached garage and plenty of driveway parking. Home backs up Sherwood Elementary. Very close to library & 5 Mile Trail. Forest Hills Local School District. Pet Friendly.

Fireplace is inoperable.

Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/7328BlueBoarViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,090, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 Blue Boar Drive have any available units?
7328 Blue Boar Drive has a unit available for $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7328 Blue Boar Drive have?
Some of 7328 Blue Boar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 Blue Boar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7328 Blue Boar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 Blue Boar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7328 Blue Boar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7328 Blue Boar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7328 Blue Boar Drive offers parking.
Does 7328 Blue Boar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 Blue Boar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 Blue Boar Drive have a pool?
No, 7328 Blue Boar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7328 Blue Boar Drive have accessible units?
No, 7328 Blue Boar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 Blue Boar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7328 Blue Boar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7328 Blue Boar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7328 Blue Boar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
