7328 Blue Boar Drive

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom in a desirable Sherwood Forest Location on a private cul-de-sac is ready for you to call it home. Freshly painted and carpeted throughout. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Enjoy family time in a formal dining room. Family room with a walk out to the deck. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom. 2 car attached garage and plenty of driveway parking. Home backs up Sherwood Elementary. Very close to library & 5 Mile Trail. Forest Hills Local School District. Pet Friendly.



Fireplace is inoperable.



Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,090, Application Fee: $35, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

