Hamilton County, OH
6578 Wyndwatch Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6578 Wyndwatch Dr

6578 Wyndwatch Drive · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6578 Wyndwatch Drive, Hamilton County, OH 45230
Salem Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4770 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Everything you’ve been searching for and more, this stunning single family rental opportunity was designed with beauty and versatility in mind. From the grand entryway to the formal living and dining room spaces, the beautiful architectural and decorative features help to create an interior bound to impress guests the moment they step inside. A modern kitchen opens up directly to the welcoming great room, with cozy fireplace and built-ins on both sides to show off your prized possessions. Boasting fireplace, tray ceilings, and tranquil private bath, unwind at the end of a long day within this peaceful room. Enjoy a summer breeze as you spend time with loved ones on the large covered deck, overlooking the backyard. Schedule your tour today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6578 Wyndwatch Dr have any available units?
6578 Wyndwatch Dr has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6578 Wyndwatch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6578 Wyndwatch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6578 Wyndwatch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6578 Wyndwatch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6578 Wyndwatch Dr offer parking?
No, 6578 Wyndwatch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6578 Wyndwatch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6578 Wyndwatch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6578 Wyndwatch Dr have a pool?
No, 6578 Wyndwatch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6578 Wyndwatch Dr have accessible units?
No, 6578 Wyndwatch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6578 Wyndwatch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6578 Wyndwatch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6578 Wyndwatch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6578 Wyndwatch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
