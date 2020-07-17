All apartments in Hamilton County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:50 PM

6325 Mullen Road

6325 Mullen Road · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Mullen Road, Hamilton County, OH 45247

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Mullen Road have any available units?
6325 Mullen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, OH.
Is 6325 Mullen Road currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Mullen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Mullen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 Mullen Road is pet friendly.
Does 6325 Mullen Road offer parking?
No, 6325 Mullen Road does not offer parking.
Does 6325 Mullen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Mullen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Mullen Road have a pool?
No, 6325 Mullen Road does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Mullen Road have accessible units?
No, 6325 Mullen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Mullen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Mullen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 Mullen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 Mullen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
