5884 Island Dr

Amenities
Looking for your next HOME? Look no further! - Property Id: 286481
Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available. You can schedule a tour today with Penny by calling 513-three, five, three-1551 or take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the links below. We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, priced between $649 and $749 waiting for you!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6gj9wU1ZfoX
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnY25bExSW
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBFUHrHpUm5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286481
Property Id 286481
(RLNE5804079)