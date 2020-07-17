All apartments in Hamilton County
5884 Island Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

5884 Island Dr

5884 Island Drive · (513) 546-0710
Location

5884 Island Drive, Hamilton County, OH 45002

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $749 · Avail. now

$749

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for your next HOME? Look no further! - Property Id: 286481

Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available. You can schedule a tour today with Penny by calling 513-three, five, three-1551 or take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the links below. We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, priced between $649 and $749 waiting for you!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6gj9wU1ZfoX

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnY25bExSW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBFUHrHpUm5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286481
Property Id 286481

(RLNE5804079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5884 Island Dr have any available units?
5884 Island Dr has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5884 Island Dr have?
Some of 5884 Island Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5884 Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5884 Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5884 Island Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5884 Island Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5884 Island Dr offer parking?
No, 5884 Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5884 Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5884 Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5884 Island Dr have a pool?
No, 5884 Island Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5884 Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 5884 Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5884 Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5884 Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5884 Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5884 Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
