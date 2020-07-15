All apartments in Hamilton County
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:54 PM

467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1

467 Pedretti Avenue · (513) 206-9873
Location

467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH 45238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District.

1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line.
Easy access to employment centers and the airport. This is a phenomenal location in Delhi the offers the best of everything.
Unit has many upgrades and is available immediately.

Wonderful park like setting. Plenty of parking. On bus line.

* 1 bedrooms at $575 (includes water/garbage)
* Pets welcome for an additional fee, restrictions apply.
* Security deposit is 1 months rent

Call or text Jamie at 513 509 0437 or email kjlrentals@gmail.com
1 bed Apartments in the Delhi, OH area of Cincinnati.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 have any available units?
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 have?
Some of 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 offers parking.
Does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 have a pool?
No, 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 have accessible units?
No, 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1 has units with air conditioning.
