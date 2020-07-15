467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District.



1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line.

Easy access to employment centers and the airport. This is a phenomenal location in Delhi the offers the best of everything.

Unit has many upgrades and is available immediately.



Wonderful park like setting. Plenty of parking. On bus line.



* 1 bedrooms at $575 (includes water/garbage)

* Pets welcome for an additional fee, restrictions apply.

* Security deposit is 1 months rent



Call or text Jamie at 513 509 0437 or email kjlrentals@gmail.com

1 bed Apartments in the Delhi, OH area of Cincinnati.