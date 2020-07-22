All apartments in Groveport
633 Wirt Rd
633 Wirt Rd

633 Wirt Road · No Longer Available
Location

633 Wirt Road, Groveport, OH 43125

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
True Groveport Renovated, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Cape Cod, A/C, 2 Car Garage....CALL 614-503-0281!!!! - Current ; Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Must Upload Past 3 Months Of Rental Payments.

For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Please Apply @ www.cbus4rent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Wirt Rd have any available units?
633 Wirt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveport, OH.
What amenities does 633 Wirt Rd have?
Some of 633 Wirt Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Wirt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
633 Wirt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Wirt Rd pet-friendly?
No, 633 Wirt Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveport.
Does 633 Wirt Rd offer parking?
Yes, 633 Wirt Rd offers parking.
Does 633 Wirt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Wirt Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Wirt Rd have a pool?
No, 633 Wirt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 633 Wirt Rd have accessible units?
No, 633 Wirt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Wirt Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 Wirt Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Wirt Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 633 Wirt Rd has units with air conditioning.
