633 Wirt Rd

Amenities
True Groveport Renovated, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Cape Cod, A/C, 2 Car Garage....CALL 614-503-0281!!!! - Current ; Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Must Upload Past 3 Months Of Rental Payments.
For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com
DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
Please Apply @ www.cbus4rent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5414899)