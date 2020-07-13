All apartments in Grove City
The Groves at 665
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Groves at 665

6049 Rings Ave · (614) 954-3313
Location

6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH 43123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-6012 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 04-5960 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 12-2671 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Groves at 665.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
With 4 unique floor plans we offer something for every person looking to move to Grove City, Ohio. The Groves @ 665 is located off of I-71 and Route 665 , just 23 minutes from downtown Columbus and within walking distance to many restaurants, stores and other convenient amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to full month's rent depending on credit
Move-in Fees: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200 for 1st pet over 6 months, an additional $100 for 2nd pet over 6 months. Pet fee for pets under 6 months is $300.
limit: 2
rent: Is per pet/per month $35 for the first pet and $25 for the second pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, please contact a leasing professional for full policy details.
Parking Details: Other. Surface Lot is free, Garages are $90. Surface Lot is free, Garages are $90.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Groves at 665 have any available units?
The Groves at 665 has 7 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Groves at 665 have?
Some of The Groves at 665's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Groves at 665 currently offering any rent specials?
The Groves at 665 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Groves at 665 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Groves at 665 is pet friendly.
Does The Groves at 665 offer parking?
Yes, The Groves at 665 offers parking.
Does The Groves at 665 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Groves at 665 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Groves at 665 have a pool?
Yes, The Groves at 665 has a pool.
Does The Groves at 665 have accessible units?
Yes, The Groves at 665 has accessible units.
Does The Groves at 665 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Groves at 665 has units with dishwashers.
Does The Groves at 665 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Groves at 665 has units with air conditioning.
