The Groves at 665

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to full month's rent depending on credit
Move-in Fees: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200 for 1st pet over 6 months, an additional $100 for 2nd pet over 6 months. Pet fee for pets under 6 months is $300.
limit: 2
rent: Is per pet/per month $35 for the first pet and $25 for the second pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, please contact a leasing professional for full policy details.
Parking Details: Other. Surface Lot is free, Garages are $90. Surface Lot is free, Garages are $90.