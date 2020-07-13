All apartments in Grove City
Sterling Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Sterling Park Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3660 Sterling Park Cir · (614) 532-2627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH 43123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-565A · Avail. Sep 5

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 12-630C · Avail. Jul 17

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 11-620G · Avail. Jul 27

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-560B · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
bbq/grill
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Meticulously manicured. Pleasantly peaceful. Conveniently located.Spacious living areas, fresh wood-look flooring, pleasing layouts and expertly manicured grounds. You might say our community is a sterling example of a place to call home.Tucked away in a residential neighborhood of a top-rated school district, our inviting 128-apartment community is close to parks, biking trails, playgrounds, baseball diamonds and even a skate park. Peaceful though it is, we’re also just two miles south of I-270 and two miles west of I-71 for an easy drive into downtown Columbus any time of week.Conveniences like a community pool and garage rental options give our residents the extra comforts that make life even sweeter. At Sterling Park, we’ve made it simple to find just what you had in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (first pet); $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (first pet), $15/month (second pet)
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard & Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, & Presa Canario.)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Park Apartments have any available units?
Sterling Park Apartments has 5 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sterling Park Apartments have?
Some of Sterling Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Sterling Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Sterling Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sterling Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sterling Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sterling Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
