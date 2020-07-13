Sterling Park Apartments

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (first pet); $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (first pet), $15/month (second pet)
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard & Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, & Presa Canario.)