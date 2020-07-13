Sterling Park Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park parking playground pool garage bbq/grill e-payments hot tub internet access

Meticulously manicured. Pleasantly peaceful. Conveniently located.Spacious living areas, fresh wood-look flooring, pleasing layouts and expertly manicured grounds. You might say our community is a sterling example of a place to call home.Tucked away in a residential neighborhood of a top-rated school district, our inviting 128-apartment community is close to parks, biking trails, playgrounds, baseball diamonds and even a skate park. Peaceful though it is, we’re also just two miles south of I-270 and two miles west of I-71 for an easy drive into downtown Columbus any time of week.Conveniences like a community pool and garage rental options give our residents the extra comforts that make life even sweeter. At Sterling Park, we’ve made it simple to find just what you had in mind.