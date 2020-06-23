5844 Paul Talbott Circle

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE! Fully renovated home ready to move in by the holidays!!! Freshly painted interior, new flooring & carpet including vinyl plank throughout entry, laundry, kitchen, eating area & bathrooms. Brushed nickel light fixtures, door knobs, hinges, etc. Generous sized kitchen with white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated with brushed nickel fixtures, new faucets & cultured marble vanity tops. Vaulted formal living room, large formal dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Vaulted master suite features a large bath with double sink, jetted tub, shower and walk in closet. The finished basement adds extra 618 square feet and full bath. Access to Scioto Grove Metro Park and only minutes to Stringtown Rd shopping.



$1,395 PER MONTH - 6 MONTH LEASE

$1,995 PER MONTH - 15 MONTH LEASE



$40 application fee per (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. One months rent security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.



Southwestern City Schools



Contact us to schedule a showing.