All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 5844 Paul Talbott Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
5844 Paul Talbott Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5844 Paul Talbott Circle

5844 Paul Talbott Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5844 Paul Talbott Circle, Grove City, OH 43123
Hennigans Grove

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE! Fully renovated home ready to move in by the holidays!!! Freshly painted interior, new flooring & carpet including vinyl plank throughout entry, laundry, kitchen, eating area & bathrooms. Brushed nickel light fixtures, door knobs, hinges, etc. Generous sized kitchen with white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated with brushed nickel fixtures, new faucets & cultured marble vanity tops. Vaulted formal living room, large formal dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Vaulted master suite features a large bath with double sink, jetted tub, shower and walk in closet. The finished basement adds extra 618 square feet and full bath. Access to Scioto Grove Metro Park and only minutes to Stringtown Rd shopping.

$1,395 PER MONTH - 6 MONTH LEASE
$1,995 PER MONTH - 15 MONTH LEASE

$40 application fee per (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. One months rent security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

Southwestern City Schools

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle have any available units?
5844 Paul Talbott Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle have?
Some of 5844 Paul Talbott Circle's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 Paul Talbott Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5844 Paul Talbott Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 Paul Talbott Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5844 Paul Talbott Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle offer parking?
No, 5844 Paul Talbott Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5844 Paul Talbott Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle have a pool?
No, 5844 Paul Talbott Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle have accessible units?
No, 5844 Paul Talbott Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5844 Paul Talbott Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5844 Paul Talbott Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5844 Paul Talbott Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Cheap Places
Grove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus