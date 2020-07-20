All apartments in Grove City
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:05 PM

4381 Jeney Place

4381 Jeney Place · No Longer Available
Location

4381 Jeney Place, Grove City, OH 43123
Keller Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Jeney Place have any available units?
4381 Jeney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 4381 Jeney Place currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Jeney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Jeney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 Jeney Place is pet friendly.
Does 4381 Jeney Place offer parking?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not offer parking.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have a pool?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have accessible units?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have units with air conditioning.
