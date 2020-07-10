All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 4381 Jeney Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
4381 Jeney Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4381 Jeney Place

4381 Jeney Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

4381 Jeney Pl, Grove City, OH 43123
Keller Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Jeney Place have any available units?
4381 Jeney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 4381 Jeney Place currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Jeney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Jeney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 Jeney Place is pet friendly.
Does 4381 Jeney Place offer parking?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not offer parking.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have a pool?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have accessible units?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Cheap Places
Grove City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus