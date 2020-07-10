Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
4381 Jeney Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4381 Jeney Place
4381 Jeney Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4381 Jeney Pl, Grove City, OH 43123
Keller Farms
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4381 Jeney Place have any available units?
4381 Jeney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grove City, OH
.
Is 4381 Jeney Place currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Jeney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Jeney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 Jeney Place is pet friendly.
Does 4381 Jeney Place offer parking?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not offer parking.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have a pool?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have accessible units?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Jeney Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4381 Jeney Place does not have units with air conditioning.
