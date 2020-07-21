Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 3728 Capistrano Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
3728 Capistrano Way
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3728 Capistrano Way
3728 Capistrano Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3728 Capistrano Way, Grove City, OH 43123
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of space. Wood Floors lst floor. New carpet lower level. 4 bedroom, 2 full baths.Listing agent, a licensed real estate agent in the State of Ohio, is related to Lessor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3728 Capistrano Way have any available units?
3728 Capistrano Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grove City, OH
.
What amenities does 3728 Capistrano Way have?
Some of 3728 Capistrano Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3728 Capistrano Way currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Capistrano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Capistrano Way pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Capistrano Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grove City
.
Does 3728 Capistrano Way offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Capistrano Way offers parking.
Does 3728 Capistrano Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Capistrano Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Capistrano Way have a pool?
No, 3728 Capistrano Way does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Capistrano Way have accessible units?
No, 3728 Capistrano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Capistrano Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Capistrano Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 Capistrano Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 Capistrano Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123
Similar Pages
Grove City 1 Bedroom Apartments
Grove City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grove City Apartments with Pools
Grove City Cheap Apartments
Grove City Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
New Albany, OH
Marion, OH
Worthington, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Pataskala, OH
Circleville, OH
Powell, OH
Groveport, OH
London, OH
Lincoln Village, OH
Johnstown, OH
Sunbury, OH
Blacklick Estates, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus