Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Grove City Area Split Level with Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathroom Available 8/15/19 - This large open concept home is perfect for you! Large master bedroom, with attached full bathroom and laundry. Plenty of room to spread out in the large great room. This property has a fenced in back yard and central air. Call us today at 614.505.5808 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4645077)